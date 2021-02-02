BTIG Research Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE MTH opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.