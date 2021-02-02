BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 35,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

