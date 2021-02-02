BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE TRTX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 180,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,073. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $792.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

