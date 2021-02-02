BTIG Research Upgrades Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to “Buy”

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Prothena by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

