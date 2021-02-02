BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $46.84 million and $3,247.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

