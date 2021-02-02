Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of BBW traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 670,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

