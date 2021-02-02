C J Advisory Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

NUSC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 113,787 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

