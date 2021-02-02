C J Advisory Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 288.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 200,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. 4,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,260. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

