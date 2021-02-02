Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of CBT opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

