Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

NYSE:CBT opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

