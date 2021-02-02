CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 129.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in CAE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 864,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

