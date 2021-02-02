Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.