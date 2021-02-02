Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

