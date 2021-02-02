Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of OneWater Marine worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $491.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

