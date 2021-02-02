Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHVN opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

