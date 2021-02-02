Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,800 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.