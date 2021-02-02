Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

