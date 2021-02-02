Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 73,348 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $6,703,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

