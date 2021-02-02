Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $14.64. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 221,155 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 46,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

