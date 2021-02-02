Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

