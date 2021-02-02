Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

CALA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

