Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of CALX opened at $31.79 on Friday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Calix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

