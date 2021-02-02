Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $34,414.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.73 or 0.04107377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00021846 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

