Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Up 1%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.90. 4,244 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

