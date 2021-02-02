Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7,297.80

Shares of Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,297.80 and traded as high as $7,500.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L) shares last traded at $7,350.00, with a volume of 744 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,297.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,068.47. The stock has a market cap of £203.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61.

About Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

