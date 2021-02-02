Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 166,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

