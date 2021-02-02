Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.76

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 1448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Camtek alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.