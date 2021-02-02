Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

