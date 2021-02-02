Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.59. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 16,777 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

