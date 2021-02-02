Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

