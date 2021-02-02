Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $500.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $506.00 to $509.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $411.00 to $393.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $500.00 to $505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $445.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/19/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $490.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $355.00 to $430.00.

1/11/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $355.00 to $430.00.

12/7/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $444.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $15.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

