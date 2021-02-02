Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLOZF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

