Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA) Head to Head Comparison

Lear (NYSE:LEA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 0.50% 6.17% 2.06% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Volatility & Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lear and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 1 6 12 0 2.58 Canoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear currently has a consensus target price of $145.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Lear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Canoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lear and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.81 billion 0.48 $753.60 million $13.99 11.21 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Lear beats Canoo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and networks, and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains, such as traditional internal combustion engine architectures, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric architectures. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway modules, wireless receiver and transmitter technology, lighting control modules, audio domain controllers, amplifiers, and communication modules. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules and cord set charging equipment; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Xevo Journeyware, a platform for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices; and connectivity products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Canoo

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd. The company founded in 2017 and is based in Torrance, California.

