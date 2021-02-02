Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

