Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.78

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.78 and last traded at C$54.44, with a volume of 308642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEED shares. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.54.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$19.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.70.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01. Also, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,685.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.