Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 584,718 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

