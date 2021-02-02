Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

CLR opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

