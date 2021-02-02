CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 110,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. 412,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.