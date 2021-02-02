CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 46,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

