CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

