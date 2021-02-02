CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 188.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,194. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

