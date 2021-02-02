CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.