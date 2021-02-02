CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

