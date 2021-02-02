CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $8.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,638. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $310.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.