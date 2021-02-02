CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 114,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,470. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

