Carbon Price Up 57.3% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $455,786.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00248335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars.

