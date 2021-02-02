Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRLFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CRLFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

