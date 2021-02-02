Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSII stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

