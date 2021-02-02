Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$270.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$258.09.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$219.93. 92,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$200.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

