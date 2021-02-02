Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $186.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.67.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.